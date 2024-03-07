Robert Freeman Buys 20,000 Shares of AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) Stock

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Free Report) insider Robert Freeman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,000.00 ($13,636.36).

Robert Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Robert Freeman 10,290 shares of AMCIL stock.

On Thursday, February 15th, Robert Freeman purchased 38,000 shares of AMCIL stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.04 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$39,520.00 ($25,662.34).

AMCIL Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 8.69.

AMCIL Announces Dividend

AMCIL Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 4th. AMCIL’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. Amcil Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

