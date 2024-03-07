Robert Freeman Buys 20,000 Shares of AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) Stock

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Free Report) insider Robert Freeman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,000.00 ($13,636.36).
Robert Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 23rd, Robert Freeman 10,290 shares of AMCIL stock.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Robert Freeman purchased 38,000 shares of AMCIL stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.04 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$39,520.00 ($25,662.34).
AMCIL Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 8.69.
AMCIL Announces Dividend
AMCIL Company Profile
Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. Amcil Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.
