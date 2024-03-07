Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 136 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 7.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 441.5% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.27. 342,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.52. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.50 and a one year high of $209.78.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,954 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.