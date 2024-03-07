Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 125 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Target were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.95. 1,265,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.00. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

