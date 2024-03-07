Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up 1.8% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $260,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 422,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Hexcel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,053,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 55,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,830. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.45.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HXL

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.