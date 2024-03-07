Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises about 1.7% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,926,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,009,030,000 after acquiring an additional 182,756 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $960,796,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,225,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $789,964,000 after acquiring an additional 234,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,852,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $837,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,013 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.01. 452,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,397. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.