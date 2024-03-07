Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Has $3.31 Million Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY reduced its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 121.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 5,796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Option Care Health

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.50. 248,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.