Ring Energy (REI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 8th.

REI opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.79 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.72. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 46.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

