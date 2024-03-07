Rightmove (LON:RMV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RMV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.68) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Numis Securities raised Rightmove to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.38) to GBX 675 ($8.57) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 603.83 ($7.66).

LON RMV opened at GBX 566.40 ($7.19) on Monday. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 457.70 ($5.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 603 ($7.65). The stock has a market cap of £4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,360.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 554.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 545.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,750.00%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

