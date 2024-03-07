Reviewing Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) and Fluor (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) and Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fluor and Dycom Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluor 0 4 2 0 2.33 Dycom Industries 0 1 5 1 3.00

Fluor currently has a consensus target price of $42.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.71%. Dycom Industries has a consensus target price of $123.67, indicating a potential downside of 9.06%. Given Fluor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fluor is more favorable than Dycom Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

99.2% of Fluor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Dycom Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fluor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Dycom Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fluor and Dycom Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluor 0.90% 24.25% 7.01% Dycom Industries 5.24% 22.06% 8.86%

Risk and Volatility

Fluor has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dycom Industries has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fluor and Dycom Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fluor $15.47 billion 0.40 $139.00 million $0.56 65.43 Dycom Industries $4.18 billion 0.95 $218.92 million $7.37 18.55

Dycom Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fluor. Dycom Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fluor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dycom Industries beats Fluor on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources. It also provides consulting services, including feasibility studies, process assessments, and project finance structuring; and a range of services for small modular reactor technologies, conventional and advanced nuclear reactor technologies. This segment serves the production and fuels, chemicals, LNG, power markets, chemicals and petrochemical industries. The Urban Solutions segment offers EPC and project management services to the infrastructure, advanced technologies, life sciences, and mining and metals industries. This segment also provides staffing services to the company and third-party clients with technical, professional, and craft resources on a contract or permanent placement basis. The Mission Solutions segment offers technical solutions to the U.S. and other governments. It also delivers solutions for nuclear security and operation, nuclear waste management, and laboratory management; and operation and maintenance, logistics, EPC, and life support solutions for mission-critical facilities across U.S. military service organizations. This segment offers site management, environmental remediation, and decommissioning for nuclear remediation at governmental facilities, as well as services to commercial nuclear clients. Fluor Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel. It also provides construction, maintenance, and installation services for telephone companies and cable multiple system operators, such as placement and splicing of copper, fiber, and coaxial cables; tower construction, lines and antenna installation, foundation and equipment pad construction, and small cell site placement for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; underground facility locating services comprising locating telephone, cable television, power, water, sewer, and gas lines; installation and maintenance of customer premise equipment, including digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable system operators; and construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities, and other customers. Dycom Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

