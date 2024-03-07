REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
REV Group Trading Down 3.9 %
REV Group stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.
REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.
