REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

REV Group Trading Down 3.9 %

REV Group stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. REV Group has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.48.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in REV Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in REV Group by 101.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in REV Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in REV Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

