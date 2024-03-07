REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

REV Group has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. REV Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

REVG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.18. 113,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,760. REV Group has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.42 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 4,975.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 509,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in REV Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,177,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in REV Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 195,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in REV Group by 563.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in REV Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 186,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

