Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ICF International, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for ICF International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $153.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.21. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $104.19 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.34, for a total value of $666,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,583.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $343,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,290.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,483. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

