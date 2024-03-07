Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.13

Request (REQ) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. During the last week, Request has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $125.02 million and $5.51 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00015942 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00023581 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001789 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,966.22 or 1.00102066 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00152383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007716 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.12294894 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $6,171,656.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

