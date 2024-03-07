Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.93 Per Share

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.93 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 17.9 %

LON:RTO opened at GBX 505.20 ($6.41) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 415.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 477.90. The company has a market capitalization of £12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4,130.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 387.80 ($4.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.42).

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.30) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.25 ($7.95).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.