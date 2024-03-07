Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.93 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2024

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.93 ($0.08) per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rentokil Initial Trading Up 17.9 %

LON:RTO opened at GBX 505.20 ($6.41) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 415.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 477.90. The company has a market capitalization of £12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4,130.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 387.80 ($4.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 663.80 ($8.42).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.30) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 626.25 ($7.95).

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTO

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.