REGENXBIO’s (RGNX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 121.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RGNX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.49. 686,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,000. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.27.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,971.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,237 shares of company stock worth $2,119,851. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at $1,593,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

