REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Raised to $55.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 129.17% from the stock’s current price.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink upgraded REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.27. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,237 shares of company stock worth $2,119,851. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $692,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at $6,146,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in REGENXBIO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in REGENXBIO by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.