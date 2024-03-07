Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 9749795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.11.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

