Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, reports. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 88.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter.

Rand Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RAND stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. Rand Capital has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 23.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40.

Get Rand Capital alerts:

Rand Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Rand Capital’s payout ratio is presently 39.53%.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rand Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rand Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.