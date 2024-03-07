Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 865,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,270,144,000 after purchasing an additional 121,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $320,949,842. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $302.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,120. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $292.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.80.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.