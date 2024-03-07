Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes $912,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after acquiring an additional 559,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,030,327,000 after acquiring an additional 502,868 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $254.38. 727,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.15.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

