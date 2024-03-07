Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.58 Million Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RHHBY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche by 1.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Roche by 39.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Roche by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in Roche by 18.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Roche by 10.7% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter.

Roche stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHHBY shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

