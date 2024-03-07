Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.50 Million Position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 213,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 4.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 31,236,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after buying an additional 1,298,589 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,453,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,440,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,535,000 after acquiring an additional 366,952 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,086,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 17,241,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,207,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

YMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of YMM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.78. 8,800,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

