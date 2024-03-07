Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 38,342 Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,752,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 31,221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

LI stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.21. 3,866,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,808. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Li Auto from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.72.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

