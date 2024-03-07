Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New $945,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,314. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.54. The company has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.56 and a 12-month high of $252.17.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,083,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.