Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New $724,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.67. 1,423,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,679,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.59. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

