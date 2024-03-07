Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 94,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

JD.com Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of JD traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,539,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,328,717. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $47.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.