Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.11 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded up $13.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $509.10. 5,498,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,989,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.83. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.82 and a 1-year high of $509.90. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $38,752,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total value of $38,752,447.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,289,135 shares of company stock worth $557,736,779 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

