Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.42 Million in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 52,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,607,588. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

