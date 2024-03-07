Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,257,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,777,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Get Our Latest Report on BAC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.