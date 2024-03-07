Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.12 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,142,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,614,572. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.94. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

