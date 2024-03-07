Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,732 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 827,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 116.8% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Prologis by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,530,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.31. 313,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,340. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.93.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 105.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

