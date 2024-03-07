Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 55,651 Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 67.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. KGH Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at about $10,270,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 38.6% in the third quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 174.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 60,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 203.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 21,715 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Tenaris Trading Up 1.0 %

Tenaris stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.76. 471,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,948. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Further Reading

