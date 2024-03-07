Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 310,102 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 310,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Barclays Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE BCS traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,708,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,372,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50. Barclays PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.2671 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.