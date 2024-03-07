Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Synopsys by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after buying an additional 836,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2,262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 725,274 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.60.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $9.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $585.24. The company had a trading volume of 183,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,312. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $509.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.58 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.