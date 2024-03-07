Ramaco Resources (METC) to Release Earnings on Friday

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

METC opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.16. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 24,441 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $418,429.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,087,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,615,654.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ramaco Resources news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 24,441 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $418,429.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,087,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,615,654.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 21,749 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $357,118.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,861,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,822,693.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,398 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,009. Corporate insiders own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 1,259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

