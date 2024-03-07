QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Raised by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,499 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.5% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
QUALCOMM Price Performance
Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $9.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.11. 6,344,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,217,280. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.86. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.23. The firm has a market cap of $197.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.
Insider Activity at QUALCOMM
In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $110,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,260 shares of company stock worth $4,083,288. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
