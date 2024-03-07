Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 4,604 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,400,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 508,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after purchasing an additional 135,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,278,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,924,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.80. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.01 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $2,578,817.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 36,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,578,817.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,452 shares in the company, valued at $450,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $2,489,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,187,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,714 shares of company stock worth $8,224,237 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

