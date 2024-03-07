Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -152.67%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KSS

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.