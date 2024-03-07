Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $689,000 Investment in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.39.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

