Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 75.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 6,160.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 90,998 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Stock Down 6.9 %

PKOH opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $315.08 million, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.45 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 0.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,435,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $60,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,430.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,580 over the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

