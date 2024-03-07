Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 49,442 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $220,420 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $52.98 on Thursday. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. International Seaways had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 51.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

