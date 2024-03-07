Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $662,000 in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $36.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.01 million, a PE ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 1.34. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.81 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.24) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

