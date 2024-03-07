Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Lumentum by 192.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lumentum by 39.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 83.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LITE opened at $50.33 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.63.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Lumentum from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

