Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Koppers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 9.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 225.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 153,118 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Koppers by 29.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,303,000 after buying an additional 104,590 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Koppers by 326.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 94,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Koppers by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,138,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,031,000 after buying an additional 73,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In related news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 3,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $166,704.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $344,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,421 shares in the company, valued at $14,604,662.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 3,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $166,704.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,835 shares of company stock worth $2,020,677. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of KOP stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Koppers had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $513.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

