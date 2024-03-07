Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 12,008 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 107.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 42.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter valued at $200,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

BankUnited Stock Performance

NYSE:BKU opened at $27.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.35.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

