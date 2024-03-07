Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for State Street Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for State Street in a report issued on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for State Street’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

State Street Trading Down 2.0 %

State Street stock opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $90.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.17.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,022,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 94,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 327.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,325,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

