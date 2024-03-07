Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) President Sells $133,613.04 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $133,613.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 253,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,220.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 98,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.67. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Q2 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Q2 by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

