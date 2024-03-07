Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) General Counsel Michael S. Kerr Sells 1,082 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $49,782.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,117.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Performance

Q2 stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.24. 115,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,895. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTWO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

