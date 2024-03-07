Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) General Counsel Michael S. Kerr Sells 1,082 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $49,782.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,117.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Q2 stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.24. 115,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,895. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
