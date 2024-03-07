Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Lowered by William Blair

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.87 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $148.12 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,569,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,953,763,000 after buying an additional 381,790 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,248,000 after purchasing an additional 507,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.