Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Lifted by Zacks Research

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note issued on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.80 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of GT opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goodyear Tire & Rubber

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, EVP Darren R. Wells sold 12,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $184,257.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,461.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 58.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.